The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court ruled that an Arab who attacked a Jewish family's home with firebombs three years ago must compensate the family in the amount of 528,000 shekels.

The attack included the throwing of firebombs that caused one of the home's windows to ignite, in a room where a six-month-old infant was sleeping. The father pulled the child from the room and saved his life. The perpetrators also fired fireworks at police officers who arrived at the scene.

The assailant against whom the full civil claim was adjudicated did not respond to the lawsuit, and the court ruled that he must pay the entire amount. Three of his associates were also arrested, convicted, and sentenced to between two and four years in prison. Each of them was also ordered to pay compensation to the family.

After the sentence an additional civil suit was filed by Attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu organization, who represented the family. This suit is currently pending in the courts. "We will not rest or be silent until we exact a heavy price from the perpetrators of terror. The purpose of these legal actions is to bring deterrence and to strengthen Jews living in Jerusalem. Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, deserves to be a safe place to live for every Jew," he said.