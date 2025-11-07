President Isaac Herzog today, Friday, delivered a eulogy at the funeral of Captain Omer Neutra, a fallen Israeli soldier and lone soldier from New York, whose body was returned to Israel after more than two years in Hamas captivity.

The President spoke on behalf of the entire nation, expressing profound gratitude and admiration for Omer’s heroism, his devotion to Israel, and his sacrifice in defense of the people and State of Israel.

“Though most of us never met you personally,” said the President, “we all feel that you are part of our lives, because you chose us, when you came to Israel alone, when you enlisted, and when you fought. You became a symbol of courage and light to an entire nation.”

President Herzog described the courage of Omer and his comrades, who fought heroically on October 7 near Nirim and Nir Oz, against waves of brutal Hamas terrorists. “You fought with unimaginable bravery,” he said, “facing a ruthless, merciless enemy. You knew the danger, yet you did everything to strike evil, to protect life, to ensure that the light would not be extinguished.”

President Herzog praised the international efforts led by US President Donald Trump, that brought Omer home: “You have returned to us, Omer, through a global effort of courage and humanity, and through unprecedented diplomatic steps initiated with determination by President Donald Trump, a unique and visionary leader. This remarkable effort, together with his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will be studied in history books. It reflected in the clearest way the unbreakable alliance between Israel and the United States, two nations bound by shared values of freedom, hope, and peace.”

President Herzog added in English: “The international effort, spearheaded with clarity, vision, and unparalleled effectiveness by President Donald Trump, to bring back home Captain Omer Neutra and all the other hostages, went to the heart of the battle between light and darkness, between civilization and evil, between those who wish to extend their hands toward the day after by creating a new reality of stability and peace in this region, and those who traffic in bodies and organs and for whom no crime against humanity is too grievous.

“I repeat here again: The entire family of nations must stand with humanity. First and foremost, it must help return every last hostage back home to dignified burial.”

President Herzog expressed hope that the broader regional vision promoted by President Trump of normalization and expanded peace in the Middle East would continue to move forward.

Turning to Omer’s parents, Orna and Ronen Neutra, his brothers Daniel, Keren, Or, and Leah, and the entire Neutra family, the President said: “Michal and I have had the privilege to know you, to love you, to embrace you. You are a noble, loving, and inspiring family.“