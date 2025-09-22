The community of Plainview, New York, gathered on Sunday for a moving dedication ceremony, as the Town of Oyster Bay officially renamed a local park in honor of Omer Neutra, a native son and American-Israeli soldier who fell in Gaza, WABC reported.

Neutra, a graduate of the Schechter School of Long Island, was just 21 years old when he fell during the Hamas attack on October 7th. Initially, he was believed to have been taken hostage while alive, but the IDF confirmed his death in December of 2024. Hamas continues to hold Neutra’s body in the Gaza Strip.

Sunday’s ceremony, held at the park on Marilyn Boulevard and Phipps Lane, brought together community members, officials, and Neutra's family. A rabbi led the gathering in prayer before Neutra’s family shared heartfelt words about their son.

The park has been completely redesigned, now featuring a new basketball court, a fitting tribute to Neutra’s deep love for the sport, according to WABC.

Last October, his family hosted a community basketball game to mark what would have been his 23rd birthday. According to his family, Neutra, who wore the number 24 in honor of his idol Kobe Bryant, was a devoted Knicks fan who rarely missed a game, even after moving to Israel.

Town officials stated their commitment to ensuring Neutra's legacy endures through this special dedication. The park now serves as a place for the community to remember a true hero and for children and families to gather and play, just as Neutra would have loved.