Deputy Military Advocate General Gal Asael was interrogated under caution on Thursday evening as part of the investigation into the leaked video documenting alleged abuse at the Sde Teiman military base.

Following his questioning, Asael was released to house arrest and suspended from his position in the Military Prosecution.

Asael had previously been appointed by then-Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi to investigate the circumstances surrounding the leak of the footage from within the military system. His findings concluded that hundreds of individuals had access to the video, rendering it impossible to determine the source of the leak.

However, investigators are now examining whether Asael, along with other senior officials, was aware at the time of submitting affidavits to the Supreme Court that the leak originated from within the Military Prosecution itself.

Police estimate that the remaining steps in the investigation will be completed by Friday morning. Authorities are also considering whether to place former Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi under house arrest under restrictive conditions. A final decision has not yet been made.

Earlier on Thursday, police conducted a court-authorized search of the Military Prosecution’s offices as part of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Danny Levi has instructed that all investigative materials be submitted directly to him, pending the Supreme Court’s decision on who will lead the inquiry.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara previously announced she would recuse herself from the case due to a conflict of interest, transferring oversight of the investigation to the State Prosecution.

In response, Justice Minister Yariv Levin appointed retired judge Asher Kula to supervise the investigation, following a legal opinion affirming the validity of the appointment.