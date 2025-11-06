As part of the ongoing investigation into the Sde Teiman leak, police conducted a search at the offices of the Military Advocate General’s Corps on Thursday under a court warrant. Police Commissioner Daniel Levi has ordered that all findings from the investigation be submitted exclusively to him until the Supreme Court issues its ruling on the matter.

According to police, the search was carried out as part of the investigation into the leaked video of alleged abuse at the Sde Teiman base. The operation was authorized by a judicial order and forms part of a broader criminal probe.

A police statement read: “The Commissioner held consultations with the head of the Investigations and Intelligence Division and with the Police Legal Adviser, and instructed that the investigation continue in a thorough, professional, and independent manner in accordance with the law. As for the oversight of the investigation, that issue is pending before the Supreme Court, and the police will act in accordance with the Court’s decision.”

Earlier today, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara announced that she would recuse herself from the case due to a conflict of interest and transfer supervision of the investigation to the State Prosecutor’s Office.

Shortly after her announcement, Justice Minister Yariv Levin appointed retired judge Asher Kula to oversee the investigation, following a legal opinion confirming that the appointment was lawful.

The Justice Ministry stated: “Judge Kula has accepted the position in accordance with the letter of appointment sent to him by the Minister of Justice, after consultation with the ministry’s legal adviser, who determined there was no legal obstacle to his appointment.”

The ministry added that the commissioner “has sent letters to all parties involved in the investigation, requesting their full cooperation,” and emphasized that Kula, “as a public servant, will act in full accordance with the law.”