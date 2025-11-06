A 22-year-old man from Jerusalem was arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap a woman who he offered a ride to.

The suspect's arrest has been extended by four days.

The woman said that she entered the suspect's vehicle after he picked her up from near Mount Herzl, but when they reached her destination he suddenly pulled a sharp instrument and locked the vehicle's doors, while continuing to drive.

She also said that at some point, after the driver refused to let her exit the vehicle, she utilized a point when the suspect slowed to unlock and open the passenger door and escape the vehicle while it was in motion.

At that point, the woman escaped to bushes at the side of the road, hiding there until police officers arrived at the scene.