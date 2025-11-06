The IDF on Thursday struck terrorists who were operating at a terrorist infrastructure site belonging to Hezbollah's Construction Unit in the Tyre area in southern Lebanon.

This infrastructure site was used to manufacture equipment employed by Hezbollah terrorists to rebuild terrorist infrastructure that had been previously targeted and dismantled during the war.

Following the strike, the IDF stated, "These actions of Hezbollah terrorists at the infrastructure site constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel."