New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker submitted his resignation Wednesday morning, just one day after the election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor, The New York Post has learned.

Tucker, a proud Jewish philanthropist and businessman, informed outgoing Mayor Eric Adams that he will step down from his post on December 19, concluding just over a year in the role, the report said.

According to sources, Tucker’s decision was influenced by concerns over Mamdani’s anti-Israel stance. One source noted that Tucker’s support for the Jewish state “does not align with the new mayor.”

Tucker will return to lead T&M USA, the private security firm he founded in 1999 and headed prior to joining the Adams administration. The New York-based company is affiliated with a firm in Israel.

In a public statement, Tucker did not address the reason for his departure but pledged to ensure a smooth transition.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the 35th New York City Fire Commissioner,” he said, according to The Post. “Thank you to Mayor Adams for his trust and confidence in doing this job. We empowered the brave men and women who keep our city safe, bringing fire-related deaths to a historic low.”

“I will leave this critical role on December 19, 2025. Between now and then, I will continue to lead the greatest fire department in the world and will ensure an orderly transition.”

Mayor-elect Mamdani has long been a vocal critic of Israel. He was criticized over his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, as well as for his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada”.

Mamdani has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City.

Asked about Tucker’s resignation during a Wednesday press conference, Mamdani said, “I am willing to consider anyone to work in my City Hall so long as they are committed to working for my administration and to delivering on an agenda to lower costs for New Yorkers in the most expensive city in the United States.”

A successor has not yet been named, but officials say a new commissioner will be in place before Tucker’s departure.

Tucker, 55, previously served as a special assistant in the Queens District Attorney’s Office and has been active in charitable work, including as secretary of the FDNY Foundation. He has received honors from the New York Board of Rabbis and Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City.