Former hostage Segev Kalfon responded Wednesday to the targeted elimination of the Hamas terrorist known by the nickname “The Troll,” who held him during his prolonged captivity.

“‘The Troll’ was eliminated today. He wasn’t just another terrorist-he was the gateway to hell,” said Kalfon. “His home was the place where we were lowered into the tunnel, the point where our lives above ground ended and we descended into an abyss no human should ever know.”

“There, he watched and encouraged the ‘game of life’: they stood around us, counted us, cocked their Kalashnikovs, pulled the pins-and told us to choose which three among us would be executed. Some may say he got what he deserved, but truth and justice must still be pursued. No bullet that kills a terrorist closes the story,” Kalfon added.

תיעוד: חיסול המחבל שהחזיק בשישה חטופים צילום: דובר צה"ל

Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced that, in a joint IDF and ISA strike conducted on October 29, the terrorist Zaid Zaki Abd al-Hadi, who was involved in holding six hostages captive, was eliminated.

In addition to Kalfon, Aql was also responsible for the captivity Bar Kupershtein, Ohad Ben Ami, Maxim Herkin, Elkana Bohbot, and Yosef-Chaim Ohana, who were abducted by the Hamas terrorist organization into the Gaza Strip during the brutal October 7th massacre.

Aql was eliminated as part of IDF strikes following Hamas’ blatant violations of the ceasefire last week.