תיעוד: חיסול המחבל שהחזיק בשישה חטופים צילום: דובר צה"ל

In a joint IDF and ISA strike conducted on October 29, 2025, the terrorist Zaid Zaki Abd al-Hadi, who was involved in holding 6 hostages captive, was eliminated.

Aql was a Hamas terrorist responsible for the captivity of Bar Kuperstein, Ohad Ben Ami, Maxim Herkin, Elkana Bohbot, Segev Kalfon, and Yosef-Haim Ohana, who were abducted by the Hamas terrorist organization into the Gaza Strip during the brutal October 7th massacre.

Aql was eliminated as part of IDF strikes following Hamas’ blatant violations of the ceasefire last week