Following the announcement of election results positioning Zohran Mamdani to become the mayor of New York City, the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization issued an open letter to the Diaspora Jewish community calling for individuals and community leaders to prioritize the “option of living in Israel on the community and family agenda.”

The letter further writes that “we suggest that these sweeping events serve as a necessary call to strengthen your emotional bonds with Medinat Yisrael (the State of Israel) in ways that will increasingly encourage a more widespread and public commitment to aliyah (immigration to Israel -ed.).”

The organization, however, stressed, “It is critical that we not make the mistake of saying that you need to flee in fear and move to Israel out of fright, but rather out of love of our homeland. While antisemitism is increasingly rampant and all-too-often violent, we know that the condition of Jewish communities remains overwhelmingly safe, even if the situation is far more frightening than it might have been just two years ago.”

The letter concludes, “My dear friends, our arms are open, and we wait with emotion and excitement to embrace you and sing together V’Shavu Banim L’gvulam. And to all those who are not yet able to join us, we stand with you in solidarity and support in any which way we can, and wish only strength, safety and success for your communities and as always take enormous pride in recognizing that wherever on the globe we find ourselves, we are Am Echad B’Lev Echad- One nation, with one heart.”

The full letter can be read below: