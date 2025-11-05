Lisa Katz, Chief Government Affairs Officer of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and former New Castle (New York) Town Supervisor on Tuesday responsed to the election of Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s next mayor.

"Jewish New Yorkers are right to be alarmed by today’s victory of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, whose radical outlook and history of antisemitic rhetoric should concern all New Yorkers," she said.

"The Jewish community continues to face unprecedented antisemitic threat levels. Yet barring an improbable 180-degree ideological about-face from Mamdani, Jews in New York City will lack an ally in City Hall come January.

"If past is prologue, a Mamdani administration will refuse to recognize as antisemitism hate that vilifies and demonizes Jews on the basis of the Jewish people’s connection to Israel. To ensure the safety and security of all New Yorkers, including Jewish New Yorkers, it is essential that the New York City government recognize and address all forms of contemporary antisemitism."

The statement added, "The Combat Antisemitism Movement stands with New York’s Jewish community and will vigilantly monitor the new administration, together with our partners, to ensure that municipal authorities fulfill their duty to protect New Yorkers of all backgrounds, and are held accountable if they fail to do so."

"CAM works on a daily basis with mayors across the country who are proving real leadership by confronting antisemitism in all its modern-day forms, head-on without equivocation. While New York City may lack such leadership come January, the election results have only deepened CAM’s commitment to ensuring that the city government keeps all New Yorkers, including Jewish New Yorkers, safe."