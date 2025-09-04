Money stress doesn’t just show up in your bank account. It shows up in how you feel every time markets move, bills arrive, or your portfolio statement lands in your inbox.

For Americans in Israel juggling US brokerage or IRA accounts, those fears can feel even bigger. But what if you could turn that anxiety into clarity and confidence?

This episode dives into why money fears run deeper than numbers on a page and how self-awareness, simple habits, and realistic goals can flip the script. You’ll discover how to recognize the emotional side of investing, build routines that lower stress, and celebrate progress in a way that keeps you moving forward. Because handling money isn’t just about performance... it’s about peace of mind.

Key Takeaways:

Uncover the hidden ways emotions and past experiences shape financial choices

Use knowledge and small wins to reduce money stress and boost confidence

Strengthen financial resilience with clear goals, healthy habits, and trusted guidance