Newly published data by the New York City Police Department reveals that Jews were the victims in 62% of all hate crimes reported last month, with 29 antisemitic incidents out of a total of 47.

While Jews are consistently the most targeted group in the city, the latest figures reflect a particularly sharp spike in the proportion of antisemitic attacks.

According to the NYPD, the remaining incidents included four anti-Asian attacks, one targeting Black individuals, two Islamophobic incidents, three based on other religions, and eight motivated by sexual orientation.

The NYPD emphasized that the figures are preliminary and may change if investigations reveal that some incidents were not motivated by bias.

The data was released as New Yorkers headed to the polls for the mayoral election, which polls indicate will be won by anti-Israel activist Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani’s anti-Israel actions include his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, as well as his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada”.

He also recently declared that he would stop using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s working definition of antisemitism.