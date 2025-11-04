According to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to the meeting point in the northern Gaza Strip, where a coffin of a deceased hostage will be transferred into its custody, the IDF announced this evening (Tuesday).

After the body is handed over to representatives of the IDF and the Shin Bet, it will be brought to Israeli territory, where an official military ceremony will be held, led by the IDF Chief Rabbi.

From there, the coffin will be transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir for identification.

The IDF requests that the public act with sensitivity and wait for the official identification, which will first be provided to the families.

"Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the deceased hostages," the IDF stated.