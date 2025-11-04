Defense Minister Israel Katz announced today (Tuesday) the appointment of Adv. Itai Ofir as Military Advocate General, replacing Attorney Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, who was recently dismissed from the position.

In his statement, Minister Katz underscored the significance of the appointment at this time: "It is of great importance, in light of the serious facts that are being revealed, to immediately appoint a Military Advocate General from outside the prosecution system - one who is impartial and fully qualified for the role."

Katz added that Ofir’s appointment would help restore integrity to the military justice system: "Ad. Ofir will act to clean up, restore, and strengthen the military advocate system according to principled values - first and foremost, the protection of IDF soldiers who fight heroically under difficult and complex conditions for the security of the State of Israel. Certainly, he will not initiate or participate in blood libels that defame IDF soldiers, damage their honor, or expose them to persecution around the world."

The Defense Minister emphasized his personal responsibility toward IDF soldiers and their families: "As Minister of Defense, I bear responsibility toward the families of those who serve to preserve the safety, dignity, and standing of their loved ones, the soldiers of the IDF. So shall we do."

Adv. Itai Ofir served as legal advisor to the defense establishment from 2017 to 2024. Prior to that, he worked in the private sector both in Israel and the US, serving as a senior partner in a Tel Aviv law firm.

In 2022, Ofir was one of three candidates recommended by a search committee headed by former Supreme Court President Justice Asher Grunis for the position of Attorney General.

Ofir holds a bachelor’s degree in law and a master’s degree in business administration from Bar-Ilan University, as well as two additional law degrees from Harvard University. He served in the IDF’s Givati Brigade and continues to serve in the reserves in the “Negev” Brigade.

Finance Minister and member of the Political Cabinet for Defense Bezalel Smotrich welcomed the appointment: "There is no one more worthy and suitable to heal the military prosecution system than Adv. Itai Ofir. A soldier and officer in the reserves and a backbone of Zionist values ​​and a first-rate professional. I am convinced that this excellent appointment by the Defense Minister will lead to the necessary correction of the system. I wish him the best of luck in this position!"

Minister of Immigration and Absorption, Ofir Sofer, said: "Attorney Itay Ofir faces many challenges in fixing the system, in light of the shameful affair that tarnishes the Military Prosecution Service and caused enormous damage to IDF soldiers and the State of Israel in general. I once again strengthen the decision to appoint a combatant military attorney general. I have no doubt that his familiarity with the battlefield will greatly assist our fighters and will reflect on the activities of the Prosecution Service in general. I wish him great success in his new role."