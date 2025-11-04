Foreign Minister Gideon Saar spoke today at the beginning of his meeting with his opposite number from India.

"It's an honor to be in New Delhi. I thank External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar for the warm hospitality. We appreciate Prime Minister Modi's strong solidarity. We remember that he was the first world leader to call Prime Minister Netanyahu after Hamas' October 7th massacre. We won't forget it."

"Minister, I believe that India is the future. I told you that. India is the world's largest democracy and fastest growing economy. India is a global superpower, and Israel is a regional powerhouse. Our nations already share a warm friendship. Our goal is to build a long-term strategic partnership between Israel and India."

"Radical terror is a mutual threat to Israel and India. We strongly condemn the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam. In the Middle East, Israel faces a unique phenomenon: "terror states". The radical terror states of Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen - have established themselves over the past decades. Uprooting them is necessary for the security and stability of our region. The eradication of the Hamas terror state is at the heart of President Trump's Plan. Hamas must be disarmed. Gaza must be demilitarized. We won't compromise on it."

"Minister, I believe that the future for regional partnerships is bright. Israel supports regional connectivity projects such as I2U2 and IMEC. We want to promote connectivity between South Asia, West Asia and Europe."