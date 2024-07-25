The Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir led a working visit to India as head of an IMoD delegation. The visit aimed to promote strategic dialogue and strengthen defense cooperation between Israel and India.

The delegation met with the Director General of the Indian Ministry of Defense, the Indian Chief of Staff, and the heads of the Indian Army's security arms. During the visit, DG Zamir presented an overview of the strategic landscape in the Middle East and insights gained from the recent war, emphasizing the capabilities and technologies employed by the IDF in various arenas. The parties also discussed ways to deepen the security ties between their defense ministries across various axes.

Additionally, DG Zamir hosted an Israeli-Indian Industries Forum, led by the International Defense Cooperation Directorate at IMoD (SIBAT), with participation from senior officials of the Israeli and Indian defense industries. The forum aimed to promote dialogue, remove barriers, and enhance the potential for industrial-defense cooperation between the countries. The IMoD delegation also toured joint production lines established by Israeli security industries in support of India's 'Make in India' policy initiative.

Accompanying DG Zamir were the Head of the Security-Political Division at IMoD, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dror Shalom; Head of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas; Head of the R&D Unit at IMoD's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), Brig. Gen. Yehuda Elmakias; Defense Attaché to the Israeli Embassy in India, Col. Avihai Zafrani; and other senior officials.