Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat will lead the largest Israeli business delegation ever to India, comprising over 100 pioneering Israeli companies alongside importers aiming to reduce the cost of living. Organized by the Israel Export Institute in collaboration with the Foreign Trade Administration at the Ministry of Economy and Industry, the Growth Administration, the Manufacturers Association of Israel, and the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, the delegation will be in India from February 10-13, 2025.

“The trade volume between Israel and India currently stands at approximately $4 billion per year, but this is just the tip of the iceberg. Our goal is to increase Israeli exports from $150 billion annually to $1 trillion within 15-20 years. The combination of Israeli innovation and India’s massive market presents tremendous opportunities to achieve this target. During the visit, we will also advance the ‘What’s Good for Europe is Good for Israel’ reform, aimed at removing regulatory barriers and reducing import costs,” Minister Barkat stated.

Delegation Agenda

As part of the visit, an Israel-India Business Forum will be held in New Delhi, featuring:

• A grand opening ceremony with senior government officials from both countries

• Keynote speeches by India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat

• A panel discussion on “The Bridge to Growth – Israel-India Collaboration”

• B2B meetings between companies from both nations

• A formal business forum lunch for all participants

• Professional site visits to locations including BEL, India Energy Week 2025, Motherson Group, and Fortis Healthcare

Key Focus Areas

The delegation will concentrate on several strategic sectors, including:

• Agriculture & Water Technologies: Smart irrigation solutions, water purification, and resource management

• Cybersecurity & Information Security: Protection of critical infrastructure and financial systems

• Digital Health: Telemedicine, advanced medical devices, and AI-driven healthcare solutions

• Renewable Energy: Solar technologies, energy storage, and smart grids

• Industry 4.0: Automation, robotics, and IoT

• Smart Transportation: Autonomous mobility, traffic management, and road safety

Workforce Collaboration

Discussions will also take place regarding expanding cooperation in bringing skilled workers from India to Israel. India represents a significant potential source of professional workers across various sectors, and the objective is to promote agreements that facilitate the recruitment of skilled foreign workers while ensuring fair employment conditions.

Avi Balashnikov, Chairman of the Israel Export Institute

Avi Balashnikov, Chairman of the Israel Export Institute stated: “India is a top strategic destination for Israeli companies and is globally recognized as a hub for innovation, industry, and technology. This delegation presents a unique opportunity to open new doors, establish economic partnerships, and strengthen ties with India’s business and government sectors.”

Trade between the two nations has grown significantly in recent years, with India emerging as a key market for Israeli technology, agriculture, healthcare, and infrastructure companies. This delegation is expected to serve as another major milestone in reinforcing economic relations between the countries.