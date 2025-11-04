British police on Monday charged 32-year-old Anthony Williams with multiple counts of attempted murder following a stabbing rampage aboard a train traveling from Doncaster to London on Saturday evening, which left 11 people wounded, reports the Associated Press.

British Transport Police said Williams faces 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm for allegedly breaking a police officer’s nose during his arrest, and one count of possessing a bladed article. He is also charged with attempted murder over a separate knife attack at Pontoon Dock station in London earlier that same day.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary is investigating Williams’ possible involvement in three additional incidents in Peterborough on Friday and Saturday, including the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy and two reports of a man with a knife at a local barber shop. In all cases, the suspect fled before police arrived.

Authorities confirmed the train attack is not being treated as terrorism and said no other suspects are being sought.

A second man arrested in connection with the incident was released without charge on Sunday.

Williams, a British citizen residing in Peterborough, appeared briefly at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday. He was remanded into custody until his next hearing on December 1. He was not asked to enter pleas.

The stabbing spree, which lasted only minutes, triggered panic onboard the train shortly after it departed Peterborough. Passengers described scenes of chaos as bloodied victims fled from the attacker.

Eleven victims were hospitalized. The most seriously injured was a member of the train staff who tried to intervene and suffered “grievous injuries,” according to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

Four victims remained hospitalized on Monday, including footballer Jonathan Gjoshe of Scunthorpe United, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.