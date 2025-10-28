Israeli academic Professor Michael Ben-Gad defiantly responded this week to demands that he apologize for his military service in the IDF, following a disruption of his lecture at City St. George's, University of London by anti-Israel protesters.

Appearing on GB News, Professor Ben-Gad revealed that protesters had attempted to intimidate him into renouncing his past. "They are now offering me terms. I can have my life back if I apologize for my military service," he said. Before continuing the interview, Ben-Gad delivered what he called an "apology."

"Good evening, thugs," he began, quipping that "It's important to be polite." Referring to Israel's compulsory conscription, he explained, "As a citizen, I was obligated to serve." He added that for many, conscription removes the need to volunteer, but in his case, it was personal: "I was born less than 20 years after nearly my entire family was gassed at Treblinka... I would have crawled over cut glass to get to that induction center to put on the uniform and defend my people. Have a nice evening."

Ben-Gad's remarks follow an incident in which masked demonstrators interrupted his lecture, shouting accusations and threats, including one protester who allegedly made a direct threat to "chop off his head." Video footage showed activists chanting anti-Israel slogans and accusing the professor of having "blood on his hands." Security removed the intruders, and university officials later confirmed the individuals involved were not affiliated with the institution.

During the GB News interview, Ben-Gad criticized the growing climate of intimidation in academic institutions and expressed gratitude for the support he has received. "I'm an unapologetic Israeli patriot," he stated. "But I've come to really love this country because I have learned what kind of people the British are."

He noted that he had refused an offer of paid leave from the university and insisted on continuing to teach, saying, "Under the circumstances, I insisted that I will turn up to every single lecture."

Reflecting on the broader implications, Ben-Gad emphasized that his concern extends to students as well. "I had a meeting last night with some Jewish students... I was so impressed by their dignity, their maturity. You should be very proud of them. I certainly am."

Over 1,000 academics have signed a letter condemning the harassment campaign against Professor Ben-Gad. In a statement, the university reaffirmed its commitment to freedom of expression and stated it "will not tolerate the harassment of its staff and students."