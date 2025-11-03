The District Court decided on Monday to reject the appeal by ex-Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi against the three-day extension of her detention.

Tomer-Yerushalmi's attorney requested on her behalf that she be released to house arrest. The request was rejected with the explanation that "there is a reasonable suspicion of obstruction of justice."

The defense team argued that one of the grounds for detention determined by the court was “dangerousness,” even though the state did not make such a claim regarding Tomer Yerushalmi.

“This appeal is filed due to a clear error in the decision of the lower court, which ordered her detention on the grounds of ‘dangerousness,’ even though the respondent did not claim that she posed any danger,” her attorneys wrote.

Former IDF chief prosecutor Col. Matan Solomosh was also remanded on Monday. The two are suspected of serious offenses, including abuse of office, obstruction of justice, fraud and breach of trust, and providing an official statement by a public servant.

During the hearing, police admitted that Tomer-Yerushalmi has not yet been questioned and that the prevailing assessment is that during her hours-long disappearance on Sunday near HaTzuk Beach, she was not attempting to take her own life, but rather trying to dispose of her cellphone.

According to a Channel 12 report, in the transcript of her initial questioning, Tomer-Yerushalmi was asked: “Where did you disappear for three hours? The whole country was searching for you, your family was crying out of worry,” to which she replied, “I’m confused, I don’t know what’s happening with me.”

She added, “Someone I came across nearby gave me his phone so I could call my husband.”

When asked where her own phone was, she answered: “I have no idea, maybe it fell into the sea, I really don’t remember.” The investigator asked, “Did you throw it into the sea?” and she responded, “I don’t remember.”