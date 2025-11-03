שורד השבי שגב כלפון הסיר את המדבקה תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

About three weeks after returning from Hamas captivity, hostage survivor Segev Kalfon removed a sticker from an intensive care unit that bore his photograph and a call for his return.

Since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War, stickers with the photographs of the hostages have been affixed to Magen David Adom vehicles, as part of their solidarity with their families' struggle for their return.

The head of volunteers at the MDA station in Dimona, Uri Abutbul, said, "From the day you were taken hostage, Magen David Adom has taken it upon itself to put your photographs on ambulances all over the country. Segev, we are honored to give you the opportunity to remove your sticker. On behalf of Magen David Adom, the volunteers and the employees, we wish you good health, much success and we are happy that you have returned home."

Upon removing the sticker Kalfon said, "I want to say that this is a great honor for me, thank you very much for everything you do, this is sacred work."