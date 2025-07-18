Two children were killed today (Friday) in separate road accidents in southern Israel within the span of an hour.

The first incident occurred near Arad, where a four-year-old boy was taken to Magen David Adom (MDA) teams on Route 31 in the south, after being struck by a vehicle. Paramedics were forced to declare his death at the scene.

MDA paramedic Mouid Elamor recounted, “The injured child arrived unconscious, showing no signs of life and suffering from very severe bodily injuries. After medical checks, we had no choice but to pronounce him dead.”

Shortly thereafter, a ten-year-old boy was hit by a car in Ashdod. He was evacuated to Assuta Hospital in critical condition. MDA medics Eli Hoffman, Yarin Gazit, and Simcha Hassid reported: “The injured boy was lying unconscious with very severe injuries. We began life-saving treatment including bleeding control, immobilization, and respiratory support, and evacuated him to the hospital in an intensive care unit.” The child was later pronounced dead.

According to data from Beterem - Safe Kids Israel, since the beginning of 2025, 30 children have died in road accidents and three in drowning incidents. Over the past five years (2020-2024), 236 children lost their lives in traffic accidents and 79 in drowning incidents—44% of them infants and toddlers aged 0 to 4. During the same period, 150 children were hospitalized due to drowning, with about one-third of them aged 0 to 4.

Orly Silbinger, CEO of Beterem, stated: “In less than 24 hours, three children lost their lives in typical summer accidents. Road accidents have been on the rise throughout the past year.

"During summer vacation, children spend more time outdoors. Small children require close supervision, and with teens, it’s crucial to ensure they are not using phones while crossing the street and are aware of road dangers. Children who cannot swim must be under the constant supervision of a responsible adult when near water. Don’t assume ‘it won’t happen to me’—the risk of accidents increases in summer.”