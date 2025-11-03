The Diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, issued a strong condemnation Friday after Holocaust imagery appeared on a Halloween parade float organized by St. Joseph Catholic School in Hanover, CNN reported.

The float featured a replica of the Auschwitz concentration camp gate bearing the infamous slogan “Arbeit Macht Frei” (“Work sets you free”), a phrase historically associated with Nazi death camps.

Bishop Timothy C. Senior expressed deep outrage over the incident. “The inclusion of this image - one that represents the horrific suffering and murder of millions of innocent people, including six million Jews during the Holocaust-is profoundly offensive and unacceptable,” he said, as quoted by CNN.

Senior emphasized that the original approved float design did not include the Auschwitz gate. “I strongly condemn the inclusion of this symbol on the float. As Catholics, we stand firmly against all forms of antisemitism, hatred, and prejudice, which are rampant in our society,” he added.

“The Church’s relationship with the Jewish community is one of deep respect, friendship, and shared faith in the one true God,” Senior said, offering an apology to the Jewish community on behalf of the diocese.

The diocese announced it will work with the school to review its approval processes and prevent similar incidents in the future. It will also collaborate with the Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition and the Anti-Defamation League to provide Holocaust education to the school.