The suspect accused of attempting to murder Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro by setting fire to the governor’s residence in Harrisburg on Saturday night cited “what he wants to do to the Palestinian people" in justifying the attack, PennLive reported.

According to the arrest warrant, Cody Balmer called 911 after committing the attack and claimed that Shapiro needed to know that he “will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people."

The warrant also states that Shapiro's Jewish faith was part of what motivated Balmer's attack, as well as “perceived injustices to the people of Palestine.”

The incident occurred just hours after the Shapiro family hosted a Passover dinner at the state-owned residence. Governor Shapiro, his wife Lori, their four children, two dogs, and another visiting family were forced to evacuate the home, which sustained significant damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to court documents, Balmer confessed to harboring intense animosity toward Governor Shapiro. He told investigators he would have attacked the governor with a hammer if given the opportunity and acknowledged he was aware people might have been inside the home at the time of the arson.

Balmer, 38, was ordered held without bail by Magistrate District Judge Dale Klein during his arraignment on Monday. The judge cited concerns for both public safety and Balmer’s own well-being in declining to release the suspect.

Balmer faces a series of serious charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated arson, and terrorism. Authorities say he broke into the governor’s residence early Sunday morning, scaling a fence and igniting a fire with a Molotov cocktail made from gasoline and beer bottles.