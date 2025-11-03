In a wide-ranging interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, which aired on Sunday night, US President Donald Trump highlighted his role in securing the release of Israeli hostages from Gaza, brokering a ceasefire, and ordering strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

“I did,” Trump confirmed when asked by interviewer Norah O’Donnell whether he was responsible for getting the remaining Israeli hostages out of Gaza. “I got all the hostages out. But I always said the last 10 or 20 are gonna be tough. But we were tough also, and they let 'em all out.”

Trump dismissed concerns that the ceasefire was fragile. “It’s not fragile. It’s a very solid - you know, I mean, you hear about Hamas, but Hamas could be taken out immediately if they don’t behave. They know that.”

Asked how he would disarm Hamas, Trump replied, “If I want 'em to disarm, I’ll get 'em to disarm very quickly. They’ll be - they’ll be eliminated. They know that.”

The President also spoke emotionally about the return of the bodies of deceased hostages. “A lot of the parents… they knew they were dead, in some cases. Do you know that they were as anxious or even more anxious of getting their child out, even though they knew it was a body… than the people that had a living child?”

On Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said, “He’s a wartime prime minister. I worked very well with him… I had to push him a little bit one way or the other… He’s a guy that- has never been pushed before, actually.”

Trump criticized Netanyahu’s trial, saying, “I don’t think they treat him very well… we’ll be involved in that to help him out a little bit, because I think it’s very unfair.”

Turning to Iran, Trump described in detail the US airstrikes he ordered in June on suspected nuclear sites. “We knocked the hell out of Iran… with those beautiful B-2 bombers… every single missile hit every single air shaft.”

He praised the pilots involved in the mission, saying, “These guys are very brave people… they’re real American heroes… I gave 'em all a medal.”

Trump also said the operation had been years in the making. “They told me something I didn’t know. They said, ‘Sir, for 22 years we’ve been practicing this route… and you were the only president that let us do our job.’”

He insisted Iran no longer has nuclear capabilities: “They have no nuclear capability, no.”

On the broader Middle East, Trump reiterated his belief that his administration had achieved what others could not. “I made Middle East peace. For 3,000 years they couldn’t do it. I did it.”

Asked whether Saudi Arabia would join the Abraham Accords without a two-state solution, Trump responded, “No. I think [they are] gonna join… I don’t know if it’s gonna be two-state. That’s gonna be up to Israel and other people, and me.”