Police Commissioner Danny Levi addressed today’s events involving the former Military Advocate General for the first time, saying: “She tried to commit suicide today. Her life is not rosy.”

He added: "If she committed the offense, it has an impact on how the army looks, how soldiers behave. We send our children into a system where they need to be certain that no one is leaking information, and that's why we are investigating this."

Last Sunday, former Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi went missing for several hours, prompting speculation that she may have attempted to take her own life.

The former Military Advocate General is facing a criminal investigation over the leak of an interogation video from the Sde Tomer prison.