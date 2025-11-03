US President Donald Trump addressed the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas on Sunday, highlighting his administration’s record on Israel, national security, and Jewish American advocacy.

“Hello to everyone at the Republican Jewish Coalition and congratulations on 40 amazing years,” Trump began, thanking National Chairman Norm Coleman, CEO Matt Brooks, and Miriam Adelson, among other supporters and guests.

Looking ahead to the upcoming anniversary of what he called “the most important election victory in the history of our country,” Trump recounted his electoral success. “With the help of many of you, we won all seven swing states by millions of votes. We won the Electoral College 312 to 226. We won the popular vote for the first time of any Republican in decades.”

He emphasized the RJC’s role in mobilizing Jewish support, saying, “The RJC helped ensure that we won the highest percentage of Jewish vote of any Republican since 1988.” He then quipped, “I can't imagine we didn't do better than that after all I've done for the Jewish vote, I must be honest with you. But that's okay. 1988's not that bad.”

Trump painted a picture of national revival: “One year ago we were a dead country. Now we're the hottest country anywhere in the world by far.” He cited economic growth, border security, and foreign policy achievements, including ending “eight wars in nine months” and the “historic peace deal that ended the war in Gaza.”

“After two harrowing years of darkness, our 20 courageous hostages will return to the loving embrace of their families. And you have to remember we also got many of the other hostages out long before that,” he said.

Turning to his record on Israel, Trump declared: “Israel has never had a better friend than President Donald J. Trump.”

“In my first term, I terminated the disastrous Iran nuclear deal. With Operation Midnight Hammer last June, we totally obliterated Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity. And we didn't even get them by surprise. They expected it and they got obliterated.”

He continued, “After years of broken promises by many other American presidents, I kept my promise, officially recognized the capital of Israel and moved the American embassy to Jerusalem. I also recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Who would have done that? Nobody even thought I was going to think about it. Nobody else thought about it for 70 years, but I did it.”

Trump added, “I withdrew the United States from the anti-American, anti-Israel UN Human Rights Council and terminated funding for the extremely corrupt United Nations Relief and Works Agency.”

On domestic policy, Trump highlighted efforts to combat antisemitism: “Just as I promised, we're deporting the foreign jihadist sympathizers and Hamas supporters from our country… I signed a historic executive order directing every department and agency in the federal government to do everything in their power to end the scourge of antisemitism in America.”

He noted legal action and funding cuts against colleges and universities failing to protect Jewish students: “We have secured some of the largest discrimination settlements in modern times. There's been nothing like it. In just nine months, we have done more to protect Jewish Americans than any administration in history by far. And we're just getting started.”

Concluding his remarks, Trump pledged continued support: “Together, we will make America stronger, safer, richer, prouder, and greater than ever before… God bless America. I'm with you all the way.”