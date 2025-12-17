President Donald Trump spoke warmly of the late billionaire Sheldon Adelson when addressing Adelson’s widow, Miriam.

“Sheldon was an amazing guy. He'd come up to the office, and there was nobody more aggressive than Sheldon,” Trump said.

“I think I spent more time with him and you, because you usually came up together,” he added with a smile.

Trump recalled Adelson’s persistence in seeking time with the president: “But he'd call and say, 'Can I come over, please?' I'd say, 'Sheldon, I'm President of the United States. It doesn't work that way anymore. It's like maybe tomorrow. How about tomorrow?'”

Trump said Adelson would insist, “No, no, no, please, just for a little while.” What was meant to be a brief visit often turned into long conversations. “He'd always say 10 minutes. It turned out to be about an hour and a half,” Trump noted.

Reflecting on Adelson’s legacy, Trump said, “And what he did is he fought for Israel. That's all he really fought for. He just wanted to take care of Israel. So, he was a great guy. He was a fantastic man. And he loved you so much, he couldn't see straight.”