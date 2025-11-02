Efrat Mor, the mother of Eitan, who returned from Hamas captivity last month, shared an especially moving moment that occurred over the weekend.

"Apparently, really big things happen far from the spotlight and cameras," Mor wrote on Facebook. She recounted how on Friday, Eitan asked to recite the "Hagomel" thanksgiving blessing on Saturday at the synagogue near their home, which was built in his honor while he was in captivity. "I immediately told Tzvika (her husband) that there is no way that we don't organize a community kiddush (post-service reception) after the service."

Mor described how all the neighbors rallied at short notice to assist in the organization and gathered together for a moving event.

"Over the past two years, I repeatedly said that I imagine Eitan reciting the 'Hagomel' blessing at the synagogue. The one that was built in his merit by the people of Israel. But I didn't imagine how emotional it would be. The place was full, both the men's and women's sections. Candies were thrown, tears flowed, and Eitan's voice was heard; it was not loud, but it shook hearts," she recounted.

"My child, whom I received as a miraculous gift at the age of 25, stood there next to the Torah scroll, in front of the holy ark, and thanked the Creator of the Universe for all the good He did for him. As he recited the blessing, I thought of all the horror stories he told us and the countless miracles he experienced, and I am sure I haven't heard them all."