תיעוד: מרדף משטרתי אחרי נהג שמעולם לא הוציא רישיון צילום: דוברות המשטרה

During enforcement activities on Route 805 near Arraba in northern Israel, officers from the Northern District Police asked a vehicle to pull over for inspection.

The driver did not heed the officers' requests and continued driving wildly to Sakhnin while dangerously cutting off other vehicles.

The driver then stopped on a dirt road, exited the vehicle, and attempted to flee on foot while closing the door of a police car on an officer who tried to exit it.

After inspection, it was found that the driver never had a licence and that this was the third time he had been caught for such an offense. He was indicted at the Akko Traffic Court.