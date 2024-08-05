המרדף אחרי הצעיר שנהג ללא רישיון דוברות המשטרה

An indictment was submitted this week against an individual who drove without a license, was caught, and then fled from police while intentionally ramming a police car.

Approximately two weeks ago, officers from the Northern District Police noticed a suspicious vehicle standing on the side of the road. When the squad car stopped next to the vehicle and the officers attempted to find out its details, the driver began to flee wildly, running a red light and driving over a traffic island while endangering other road users.

The officers called him to stop and pursued the driver who continued to attempt to get away while hitting a railing and a police car.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from A'raba was arrested and questioned, and other than the crimes of dangerous driving, obstructing a police officer, and causing damage, it was found that he never had a driver's license. The vehicle was seized for 30 days.