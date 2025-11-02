Hamas captivity survivor Evyatar David on Saturday night published his first post since being freed from Hamas captivity.

"It's my third week at home. I'm still trying to process this crazy reality," he wrote. "I can’t believe where I was three weeks ago and where I am now - from hell to the best place there is, full of immense love and support."

He added, "Thank you to everyone who fought, acted, and prayed for my return and for the return of everyone. ❤️ I love you all so much, Am Yisrael (the nation of Israel - ed.) - no one is stronger than us ❤️🇮🇱 From here, the only way is up."

Evyatar David was abducted from the Nova music festival by the Hamas terrorist organization during the October 7 massacre.

He was held in captivity in Gaza for two years and was released as part of the Hamas-Israel agreement on the eve of Simchat Torah.