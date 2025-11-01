National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and MK Yitzhak Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit) are advancing a new bill following a report by the Mida website alleging that during the Iron Swords War and the October 7 massacre, some Gazans obtained Israeli citizenship in order to leave Gaza.

The proposed law seeks to stipulate that any Israeli citizen or permanent resident who chooses to permanently reside in the Gaza Strip will lose their citizenship or residency status and will not be allowed to return to live in Israel - neither they nor their children.

"Anyone who chose to live in Hamas’ terror stronghold will not return here with a blue [Israeli] ID card," Ben Gvir said. "This law puts an end to lawlessness: Whoever chose the enemy has given up on the State of Israel. We will not allow Gaza to enter Israel through the back door and endanger the people of Israel. The only way out of Gaza must be to other countries as part of voluntary emigration."

MK Yitzhak Kroizer added, "It is inconceivable that someone who chose to live in Gaza, in the heart of Hamas terror, should return and enjoy Israeli civil rights. This law is an iron wall that will protect Israel’s security and prevent Hamas' ticking time bombs from reentering the country."