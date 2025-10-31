Captivity survivor Omri Miran arrived on Friday at Hostages Square for the first time since his release and spoke at the Nahal Oz community’s Shabbat service.

“For those who don’t know me: My name is Omri Miran. I’m the father of sweet Roni and Alma, the son of Vera of blessed memory and Dani Miran, the husband of Lishay, a resident of Nahal Oz, and a survivor of 738 days in Hamas captivity,” he said.

“Even while in captivity, and after I returned, I heard about what you did for us. About the Shabbat services you held here every Friday in the square. About the rallies every Saturday. About the strike days and the marches,” added Miran.

“I’m here, and I know that while my nightmare and my family’s nightmare has ended, there are still 11 families living in terrible uncertainty. I’ve seen and heard how much strength you gave my family during the hardest times, and now I want to give that same strength to the families whose loved ones have not yet returned. Let’s continue until the last hostage comes home.”

Turning to the Nahal Oz community, Miran said, “All those murdered and fallen from the kibbutz on that cursed day are etched in my heart. I ask that we stand for a moment of silence in their memory and in memory of all those murdered and fallen on that day and in this war.”

“I’m at a loss for words to explain how moved I am. In the two and a half weeks since I’ve been back, I’ve heard about some of what you’ve been through. How, from within the pain, devastation, and trauma, you rose up and stood by my family, and for that I thank you deeply.”

In conclusion, Miran said, “I love you. You represent for me the value of friendship and love of the land. You give me hope and the knowledge that things will be good, despite everything we’ve been through. Because when these are our values, and these are our people - things will be good.”

