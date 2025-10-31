Earlier on Friday, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Ibrahim Muhammad Raslan, a Hezbollah maintenance officer, in the Kounine area in southern Lebanon.

Raslan terrorist operated to to reestablish Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites, the IDF noted.

"The terrorists' activities constituted a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians, and a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF added. "The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel."

On Thursday, the IDF said that it struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, including a launcher and tunnel shaft in the area of Mahmudiyah in southern Lebanon.

"The presence of the infrastructure in the area constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stressed.

Under the agreement, which was signed in November 2024, Lebanon's official military and security forces will be the only armed groups authorized to carry weapons or operate military forces in southern Lebanon. “Any sale, supply and production of weapons or arms-related materials to Lebanon shall be under the full supervision and control of the Lebanese government,” it added.

The agreement also stated that, “All unauthorized facilities involved in the manufacture of weapons and arms-related materials will be dismantled, all military infrastructure and positions will be dismantled, and all unauthorized weapons that do not comply with these obligations will be confiscated.