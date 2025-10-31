Military Advocate General, MG Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, submitted a request Friday morning, asking to conclude her position.

IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir accepted her request for an immediate conclusion of her role and will act to stabilize the Military Advocate General’s Corps and safeguard IDF soldiers.

"The Chief of the General Staff is confident that a thorough and truthful inquire will be conducted regarding the matters discussed," a statement read.

In her letter, Tomer-Yerushalmi admitted, "I approved leaking material to the media, in an attempt to repel a false accusation against military law enforcement. I bear full responsibility."

New details in the case reveal that senior IDF officers have presented a full account directly implicating Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi.

According to a Channel 12 report, the allegations include direct involvement in the leak, submitting a false affidavit to the Supreme Court, obstruction of investogations, and falsifying thr conclusions of internal investigations.

According to the report, these accusations are backed by objective evidence already in police hands.

A polygraph test conducted during the Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) holiday on the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit’s legal advisor reportedly produced findings handed directly to new Shin Bet chief David Zini on his third day in office.

Sources say the disclosures during the polygraph were deliberate, not accidental.

The sources added that initially, officers feared retaliation from Tomer-Yerushalmi but later chose to cooperate.

At least four IDF legal officers have either been questioned or will be soon, though Tomer-Yerushalmi herself has yet to be summoned.