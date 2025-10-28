Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met Monday with Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok at the presidential palace in Budapest. The two discussed diplomatic ties between Israel and Hungary, explored ways to enhance economic cooperation, and addressed the security situation in the Middle East.

Sa’ar expressed appreciation to President Sulyok for Hungary’s continued support for Israel in international forums and multilateral bodies. He noted that the business delegation accompanying him on the visit “reflects the mutual desire to strengthen and advance ties between the nations across all sectors.”

The minister also addressed the issue of hostages, stating that there are still 13 deceased hostages being held by Hamas. “The organization is delaying their return in order to prevent the process of its disarmament,” Sa’ar said.

He also criticized the Palestinian Authority, calling for substantive changes in its policies: “The Palestinian Authority needs to implement real - not superficial - reforms. It must stop paying salaries to terrorists if it wishes to earn the trust of the international community.”

Sa’ar concluded the meeting by emphasizing Israel’s view of Hungary as “a true partner and close friend in Europe,” and underscored the importance of maintaining strong bilateral relations.