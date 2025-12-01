Progressive Jewish activists in Hungary and the US are raising concerns over President Trump’s nominee for US ambassador to Hungary, Ben Landa, citing his longstanding ties to senior figures in Israel’s right-wing political camp.

Landa, who is awaiting Senate confirmation, has drawn scrutiny for his past interactions with Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. In May, he reportedly hosted Ben-Gvir and local officials at his New York home, where the minister praised Landa for “years of friendship”.

According to the Jewish Chronicle report, Landa described the Otzma Yehudit leader as a “tzadik” and expressed hope he could “one day become the next Prime Minister of Israel”.

Zsuzsa Fritz, former director of Budapest’s Jewish Community Centre, said some local Jews worry the incoming envoy may not encourage broad community dialogue. Community organiser Adam Schonberger echoed that concern, saying Landa’s record suggests he may “emphasise one particular side”.

Rabbi Zoltan Radnoti criticized a petition signed by Fritz, Schonberger and others urging stronger protections for Palestinian rights, arguing it risked dividing the community “during wartime”. Still, Radnoti expressed hope that, if confirmed, Landa will approach the role with openness and avoid bias, noting his Chabad affiliation.