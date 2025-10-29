Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday signed a special order banning the entry of International Red Cross representatives to Israeli prisons for the purpose of visiting terrorists.

The ban includes those classified as "Nukhba" operatives and those held under the Imprisonment of Unlawful Combatants Law.

The order was signed following the receipt of a professional assessment provided by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency). According to the recommendations provided to Katz, Red Cross visits could cause tangible harm to Israel's national security.

The decision applies to thousands of inmates listed in a classified annex attached to the order. Effective immediately, Red Cross representatives will no longer be allowed to visit these prisoners in the facilities where they are held.

In a statement following the order, Minister Katz said: “The assessments presented to me leave no doubt that Red Cross visits to terrorists in prison would severely harm State security. The safety of our country and its citizens comes before all else.”