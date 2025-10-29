A Hezbollah terrorist responsible for logistical support in Qana, Lebanon, has been eliminated, the IDF announced Wednesday morning.

Terrorist Hussein Ali Tohmeh was eliminated two weeks ago, the statement added.

"On October 14th, the IDF conducted a strike that eliminated Hussein Ali Tohmeh, the Hezbollah terrorist responsible for logistical support in the Qana sector of southern Lebanon," the IDF said.

"During the war, Tohmeh worked to transfer weapons in order to reestablish Hezbollah's military capabilities in the area."

"His actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel."