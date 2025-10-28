Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich today (Tuesday) addressed an urgent letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding that the cabinet be convened today to discuss response measures to Hamas's violations of the ceasefire.

"Against the backdrop of Hamas's repeated violations of the ceasefire conditions and the first phase of President Trump's plan," Smotrich wrote, "and against the backdrop of the lack of progress in dismantling and demilitarizing Gaza, I request that you urgently convene the cabinet today."

According to him, the purpose of convening the cabinet is, "to formulate a firm and determined package of responses and to ensure our adherence to the central objective of the war - the destruction of Hamas and the removal of the threat emanating from Gaza toward the citizens of Israel."

Smotrich said that Hamas's behavior requires a clear response from Israel: "We will not allow Hamas to mock the citizens of Israel and to cynically and cruelly play with the feelings of the families of the hostages."

His demands were based on a confirmation that the body returned last night was not actually one of the remaining deceased hostages.