Released hostage Bar Kuperstein recounted a conversation that took place while he was held captive by Hamas between his mother and a Hamas terrorist seeking to intimidate her.

He displayed a bracelet his mother wore, bearing the inscription "My son is always in the hands of the Creator," and recalled, "During the period I was held captive, one of the terrorists called my mother and told her she was not doing enough to free me and that if she wanted to see me again she needed to go out, file complaints at The Hague and really fight."

"He tried to frighten her with psychological warfare and expected her to answer stammering or in fear," Kuperstein described the call, "and she simply told him the following sentence: 'My son is not in your hands but always in the hands of the Creator - and you are also in the hands of the Creator'."

Kuperstein said the terrorist was stunned by the reply. "There was a moment of silence because the terrorist did not know what to answer and then he replied, 'Well done, madam.' Since then that has been the slogan that accompanies us."