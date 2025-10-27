The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, convened today (Monday) an operational conference attended by the operational commanders’ forum from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and above.

The forum serves as a kickoff for the General Staff’s learning process alongside the effort of returning to routine and strengthening the foundations - these are processes the IDF is advancing for 2026. A similar forum for reservists will be held next week.

During the forum, operational and intelligence briefings were presented; a dedicated discussion was held with battalion commanders and their counterparts; IDF activity during Operation “Rising Lion” was reviewed; and Southern Command’s activity over the past two years was summarized by the Commander of the Southern Command and other commanders. In addition, there was an address by the Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, and a panel featuring returned hostages and bereaved families: the widow of the late Tal Chaimi, Ella Chaimi, the father of the late Daniel Peretz, Rabbi Doron Peretz, returned hostage Emily Damari, and returned hostage Liri Albag.

Chief of Staff Zamir told the soldiers: “You are the most important forum in the IDF, the generation of victory and also the generation of awakening. You commanded the IDF during one of the most complex and challenging periods in the history of the State of Israel, and you produced tremendous achievements."

"The IDF looks to the future with the past on its shoulders. Learning from mistakes is our moral and professional duty, and we will carry them out with courage and determination.

"We must now strengthen the foundations and routines, care for our people and their families, and prepare for the next challenges that exist across all arenas. The war is not yet over - we must complete our sacred mission to bring home the fallen hostages, and continue the mission against Hamas.

"The IDF is the defense force of the State of Israel. Victory, together with the mission of defense across all arenas, will continue to be our compass. The IDF will always be prepared for war.

"We met here today with returned hostages and bereaved families. Their words prompt introspection but also strengthen us and fill us with meaning. With strength, with faith in the righteousness of our path, with high responsibility and with humility - we will stand watch and act with determination. I am proud of your actions and confident in our ability to continue moving forward,” Zamir concluded.