Just two weeks after the start of the ceasefire in Gaza, Kan News reported Sunday evening on a major security failure in the IDF, constituting a significant violation of the army’s information security regulations. Due to the sensitivity of the issue, the specific circumstances of the incident have not been disclosed.

Security officials said the incident stemmed from a serious human error and gross negligence, the full implications of which are still being assessed.

According to the officials, “This incident is particularly severe and is being thoroughly examined to ensure that any damage, if caused, will be contained as much as possible.”

Following the breach, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ordered the opening of a special investigation under his direct supervision and instructed the drafting of stricter new protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The IDF stated that preliminary findings will be presented to senior command in the coming days.

IDF sources added that disciplinary measures are expected against those involved, and that the Chief of Staff is personally overseeing and closely monitoring the investigation.