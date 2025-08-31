Following recent revelations about poor infrastructure and sanitation conditions at an IDF base near Eilat, a soldier has been sentenced to 13 days of detention for filming and distributing footage from within the base, Ynet reported.

The soldier recorded a video showing eggs in the base’s dining hall that appeared to contain dead chicks. He shared the footage on social media, leading to disciplinary action for violating information security protocols.

An IDF spokesperson clarified that the eggs shown in the video were not served to soldiers and stated: "Last Monday, a soldier at the base was sentenced to 13 days of detention for breaching information security regulations. He admitted to filming and distributing content from within the camp. The base has explicit rules prohibiting photography on its premises, in line with IDF-wide directives."

This incident comes amid growing criticism from soldiers and their families about the harsh conditions at the base. In recent weeks, during an extreme heatwave, the base experienced a power failure, leaving soldiers without air conditioning or a stable water supply. Several soldiers reported that food served in the dining hall was moldy and unfit for consumption.

At the time, around 400 female recruits had just arrived at the base.

In response to the mounting complaints, the IDF granted most soldiers at the base an extended weekend leave, leaving only one company on site for guard duties. The following day, the remaining personnel were also released.