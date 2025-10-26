בתוך שעה: צה"ל חיסל שני בכירי חיזבאללה בלבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Sunday conducted a precise and intelligence-guided strike, eliminating two key Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon.

In the strike, terrorist Ali Hussein Al-Mousawi, a weapons smuggler for the Hezbollah terrorist organization, was eliminated near Beqaa in Lebanon.

Al-Mousawi operated as a weapons dealer and smuggler on behalf of Hezbollah, and as part of his role, he handled the purchasing and transfer of weapons from Syria to Lebanon. Additionally, he played a significant role in the reestablishment and strengthening of Hezbollah.

Throughout the past year, the terrorist has continuously smuggled weapons for Hezbollah.

In addition, earlier on Sunday, the IDF conducted a precise strike that targeted the terrorist Abd Mahmoud Al-Sayed in the area of An-Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

Al-Sayed served as the local representative of Hezbollah in the area of Al-Bayada in southern Lebanon. As part of his role, he was responsible for communication between the organization and the residents of the area regarding financial and military subjects. In addition, the terrorist took part in Hezbollah’s attempts to reestablish its military capabilities in the town.

'The terrorists’ activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stressed. "The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel."