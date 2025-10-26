Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday visited Israel’s northern border and the IDF's Northern Command, accompanied by US President Donald Trump’s envoy to Lebanon, Morgan Ortagus.

Also present were US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Dr. Yechiel Leiter, Northern Command Chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, and representatives from CENTCOM and Israel’s National Security Council.

At the start of the visit, the Defense Minister and the US envoy received a briefing from IDF commanders on Hezbollah’s terror activities and the terror group’s efforts to rebuild its military infrastructure in Lebanon. Officers detailed the security challenges in the region and the deployment of forces along the border.

Katz and Ortagus then toured the Misgav Am area, from which they observed Lebanese territory. During the tour, they were shown IDF operations along the border, including counter-terror and targeted strike missions. While they were on-site, two Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated in a targeted IDF operation.

At the conclusion of the visit, Defense Minister Katz thanked US President Donald Trump and envoy Ortagus for their steadfast support for Israel and its border defense policy.

“Israel will continue to defend its northern communities against any threat,” Katz said, emphasizing the close security cooperation between the two countries.