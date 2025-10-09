טראמפ קיבל פתק - ובישר: מתקרבים לעסקה, אולי אגיע לאזור הבית הלבן

Secretary of State Marco Rubio interrupted US President Trump's roundtable to hand him note about Gaza deal.

According to reports the note read: "Very close. We need you to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first".

Trump then told reporters that he had been informed that a hostage and ceasefire deal is “very close".

President Donald Trump added that he may travel to the Middle East soon.

"I was just dealing with people from the Middle East... on the potential peace deal... it's something I think that will happen - got a good chance of happening," he said.

Trump added: "I may go there sometime toward the end of the week, maybe on Sunday, actually. Negotiations are going along very well. If that's the case, we'll be leaving probably on Sunday - maybe Saturday."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said soon after: “On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center to meet with troops and deliver remarks. While there, he will undergo his routine annual check-up. He will then return to the White House and is considering a trip to the Middle East soon after.”

CNN reported that negotiators are working to finalize a deal based on the president's proposal. According to a Hamas official, Hamas and Israel have already exchanged a list of hostages and prisoners to be released as part of a deal.

Egyptian state-affiliated TV reported earlier that US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and Israel’s chief negotiator Ron Dermer are holding an “expanded meeting” in Egypt today.